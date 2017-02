ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say an armed man is holding a number of doctors and other staff hostage at a hospital in Istanbul.

The Hurriyet newspaper says Wednesday the gunman is believed to be a patient at the psychiatric unit of Istanbul’s Cerrahpasa hospital. It says police have been dispatched to the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)