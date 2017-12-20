CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Police are searching for an armed suspect after he stole a car in Cambridge.

Officials said a tall, masked man with a gun stole a white Audi from the Shell gas station on Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They added that no one at the gas station was hurt.

Soon after the incident, officers responded to a crash involving that car less than a mile away where the man crashed into a parked car.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man running from the scene. Officials said this man fit the same description as the suspect who stole the white Audi at the gas station.

The police department called in Massachusetts State Police for help, who subsequently brought in a K-9 unit to aid in the search.

Officials are continuing their search for this man. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

