An armed person at Brandeis University had prompted an hours-long lockdown for students.

Just after midnight, the university posted an advisory to their social media accounts warning students that an armed person was on campus.

Officials told students to stay in their rooms, not open their doors, lock their doors and windows, and silence their cellphones until they were given the all clear.

Campus police along with Waltham police officers searched the dorms and other buildings on campus.

Authorities lifted the shelter-in-place just after 2:30 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear where the incident took place or what weapon was involved.

No injuries have been reported.

