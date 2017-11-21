WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - An armed robbery inside a dorm at Brandeis University prompted an hours-long lockdown for students.

Just after midnight, the university posted an advisory to their social media accounts warning students that an armed person was on campus.

Officials told students to stay in their rooms, not open their doors, lock their doors and windows, and silence their cellphones until they were given the all clear.

Campus police along with Waltham police officers searched the dorms and other buildings on campus.

Authorities lifted the shelter-in-place just after 2:30 a.m.

“We shut the window and locked it. We turned off all the lights. We were really quiet,” one student explained. “We just went into the corner of the room for, we were there for like two hours. We were really scared because we didn’t really know what was going on.”

Police have not made any arrests at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

