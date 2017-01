FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police are seraching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Fall River convenience store on Jan. 6.

Sixteen cameras reportedly caught the theft, in which a masked man threatened store clerks with a knife.

The robber made off with roughly $1,000 from the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fall River Police.

