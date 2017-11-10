Army First Sgt. surprised nephew at South Shore YMCA Early Learning Center in Hanover

HANOVER, MA (WHDH) - Army First Sergeant Derek Fitzgerald surprised his nephew at the South Shore YMCA Early Learning Center in Hanover on Friday.

Fitzgerald, who is from Braintree, was welcomed by the class.

His nephew was in shock and was thrilled to spend the day with his uncle.

Fitzgerald read to the preschool class and explained the importance of Veterans Day.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)