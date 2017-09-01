Army vet rescues police after boat going through floodwaters flips over

HOUSTON (WHDH) — An Army veteran managed to rescue a boat full of police officers after it flipped over in raging floodwaters.

Josh Hohenstein said he was on his friend’s boat to go and rescue his sister’s children. But on the way, he found six police officers who were caught in floodwater after their boat crashed into a tree and flipped over.

“I truly learned how powerful the rip tide is and the currents are,” said Hohenstein. “But I knew without a doubt as soon as they went over we had to go get them whatever the cost.”

Hohenstein had his friend swing his boat over and he leaned over the edge to lift an officer to safety. Three other boats came by to rescue the remaining five officers.

“We all came together. I’m just really glad we were able to,” said Hohenstein.

Hohenstein’s niece and nephew were rescued the next day by the Coast Guard.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)