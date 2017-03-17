Around the region, prayers for Watertown FD after firefighter dies

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Heartfelt wishes are pouring in from across the region after a Watertown firefighter died after collapsing while fighting a fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. at a single-family home on Merrifield Ave. Crews were greeted by heavy flames on the second floor when they arrived.

Police said the firefighter collapsed at the home. Crews performed CPR before he was rushed to Mt. Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death is not clear.

Below are some of the messages sent by police and fire crews across the state.

Our prayers are w/the #Watertown Firefighter who died in line of duty this morning, and with his family at home and on the job. God bless. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 17, 2017

Please keep our brothers & sisters of Watertown Fire in your prayers, who have a fire fighter seriously injured in a fire this morning. — Worcester Fire 1009 (@WorcesterFD1009) March 17, 2017

Our prayers are w/the #Watertown Firefighter who died in line of duty this morning, and with his family at home and on the job. God bless. pic.twitter.com/AsW8qF2bdx — ScarboroughMaineFD (@ScarboroughFire) March 17, 2017

Thoughts & Prayers to Watertown Fire on the loss of your brother🚒 — Bridgewater Fire Dpt (@BwaterFD) March 17, 2017

Burlington Fire Department"s thoughts and prayers go out to members of the Watertown Fire Department and their families. — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) March 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers in Watertown Massachusetts today as they mourn the loss of one of… https://t.co/rhB9TfGvSU — Hopkinton Fire Dept. (@HopkintonFD) March 17, 2017

We send our deepest sympathies to the #Watertown Fire Dept who lost of a brother firefighter today. Rest In Peace. @Local_1347 #WilmingtonMA — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Watertown, MA Fire who lost one of their own this morning while fighting a 2… https://t.co/BCIL7pLSDM — Sturbridge Fire/EMS (@SturbridgeFD) March 17, 2017

Devastating news from Watertown.Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of the FF who died in the line of duty today & the Watertown FD. — ChelseaFireMA (@ChelseaFire_MA) March 17, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to our friends on Watertown @Local_1347 on the tragic loss of one of their own in the line of duty at a fire today. — Westwood Fire L1994 (@WFDLocal1994) March 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Watertown Firefighter who passed away fighting a 2 alarm fire this morning. — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Watertown Fire Department. @Local_1347 — Brookline Fire Dept. (@BrooklineFD) March 17, 2017

