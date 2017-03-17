Around the region, prayers for Watertown FD after firefighter dies

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Heartfelt wishes are pouring in from across the region after a Watertown firefighter died after collapsing while fighting a fire Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. at a single-family home on Merrifield Ave. Crews were greeted by heavy flames on the second floor when they arrived.
Police said the firefighter collapsed at the home. Crews performed CPR before he was rushed to Mt. Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death is not clear.
Below are some of the messages sent by police and fire crews across the state.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)