Arraignment of babysitter who was driving drunk with four children in car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Phyllis Coates, 20, of Providence was arraigned on felony child neglect charges, DUI, and other counts. She was also accused of driving drunk with found kids under the age of 11 in her car.

Coates was actually seen smiling several times during her arraignment.

State troopers stopped Coates this morning around 1am while speeding through several stop signs.

Officers say the children were not properly seated or fastened into the seats of the car.

When asked, Coates allegedly admitted to drinking a bottle of moscato.

Police say one of the children was very upset and said that she was scared to be driving with her aunt.

State troopers went to Coates’ home where she lives with her mother but nobody answered.

Police say they are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)