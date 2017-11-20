(WHDH) — The Arredondo Family Foundation showed their gratitude for service members after handing out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners to veterans and their families across Massachusetts.

This is the third year the Boston Marathon bombing hero Carlos Arredondo has taken part in the turkey giveaway.

His foundation spent the weekend handing out the meals to show his appreciation for military families in need.

They distributed the turkeys at five different locations across the state, from Fitchburg to the foundation’s headquarters in Dorchester.

“It’s larger than it was. Last year we had two locations and the first year, there was only one,” said Melida Arredondo, the co-founder of the Arredondo Family Foundation.

The foundation started back in 2015 after founders Carlos and Melida Arredondo lost their son Alex, a United States Marine, in Iraq.

His younger son Brian took his own life.

Now, the Arredondo’s are committed to supporting families who lost a loved one.

The foundation also offers free suicide prevention training to families.

