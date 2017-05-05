Arrest made after 4-year-old killed in Milford hit and run

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Two and a half weeks after a young boy was killed in a hit and run, there has finally been an arrest.

Milford Police say 54-year-old Melissa Knight was behind the wheel Easter Sunday afternoon when her SUV hit and killed 4-year-old Jonathan Loja.

Police say Knight initially stopped but then took off.

She was interviewed a few days later, allegedly telling police the damage on her car was from hitting a tree branch months earlier.

“Detectives spoke to her briefly,” said Chief Thomas O’Loughlin of the Milford Police, “and looked at vehicle, and seeing damage consistent with that type of an accident, we seized the vehicle and impounded it”

Police say she tried to cover up the crime too.

“She indicated that she had not washed the car in more than a week. Her’s was only spotless car in the parking lot”

But police say they still found the boy’s DNA on the car.

Neighbors say the family is still very upset, but at least with an arrest, there is some closure.

“This family has been broken,” said Dorene McDermott. “They had a piece of them ripped out of their lives.”

