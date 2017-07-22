Arrest made after man found dead in Brockton apartment

BROCKTON (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man’s body was found in an apartment.

Police arrested Kathryn Podgurski, 33, of Brockton in connection with the man’s death. She has been charged with one count of accessory after murder.

The victim, identified as Joseph Shaw, was found by officials in a closet at 42 Green Street, where Podgurski lives. Police said Shaw had been deceased for a significant amount of time and that he had suffered several stab wounds.

Shaw had been reported missing by family members on Monday.

The DA’s office, along with state police and Brockton police, are still investigating. Officials say they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

