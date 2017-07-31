Arrest made in connection with dead man in burning home

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man found in a burning Worcester home.

Brayan Flores faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of 53-year-old David Carlson, found in his burning home last Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Flores was arrested on a shoplifting charge the night of the fire, but was charged in connection with Carlson’s death on Saturday.

Police say the men knew each other.

Police say Carlson was found face-down in his living room by firefighters responding to a small fire at the house where he lived alone. He appeared to have a head wound and the lower part of his body was burned.

It’s unclear if Flores has a lawyer.

