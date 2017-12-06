ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Massachusetts that police say was drug-related.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Johnson, of Attleboro, was charged Tuesday with misleading a criminal investigation. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Police say they received a 911 call Monday night from someone who said his brother had been shot in an Attleboro home. The caller said two people were in the home looking to steal marijuana.

The victim was later identified as Thomas Pomare, of Santa Barbara, California.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court.

Police say they’re also looking for two people who left the area in a burgundy-colored Jeep.

The investigation is ongoing.

