Juvenile arrested, charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of teen in Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Goffstown on Sunday.

According to officials, a juvenile has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Ian Jewell, 18, who was killed after being shot in a parking lot on Depot Street.

An autopsy confirmed Jewell was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The AG’s office says the juvenile arrested has been charged with first-degree murder for “knowingly causing Mr. Jewell’s death” and second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Mr. Jewell’s death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

No other details about the suspect are available at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)