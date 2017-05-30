Arrest made in death of man standing at Amherst bus stop

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing manslaughter, drunken driving and several other charges in connection with the death last year of a man struck and killed as he waited at an Amherst sheltered bus stop.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Peter Sheremeta, of Belchertown, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the death Nov. 6 of 55-year-old William Wanczyk.

Authorities say Sheremeta was behind the wheel of a speeding pickup truck that fishtailed out of control, went onto the sidewalk and struck the bus stop on North Pleasant Street.

The heavily damaged truck was found abandoned nearby.

Wanczyk, who served for three years as a Northampton firefighter, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

It could not immediately be determined if Sheremeta has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)