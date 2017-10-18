PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Pittsfield bar nearly two years ago.

James Cromartie was arrested Monday and held without bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday to murder in the January 2016 shooting death of James Dominguez III. He also pleaded not guilty to drug charges stemming from his arrest.

Police say the 30-year-old Springfield man was shot in the back of the head in the early morning hours shortly after leaving Lach’s Lounge.

The investigation stalled until this summer when police received two anonymous tips that indicated that the 31-year-old Cromartie, of Pittsfield, was the shooter.

Cromartie’s attorney said witness identification could be an issue at trial. Authorities did not disclose a motive.

