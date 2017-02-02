Arrest made in New Bedford stabbing death

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing of Emmanuel Fuentes.

37-year-old Jorge Arce of Taunton was arrested Wednesday night by State Police in Bridgewater.

He will be arraigned on a charge of murder Thursday morning in New Bedford District Court.

Sunday night New Bedford Police got a call of a man being stabbed outside of 357 Ashley Boulevard.

When police arrived they found 22-year-old Emmanuel Fuentes bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he died from his injuries.

