Suspect being questioned in shooting, killing of pizza delivery driver in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A suspect is being questioned but has not been charged, after a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed.

The shooting happened Monday night behind a school on Bowler Street in Lynn.

A vehicle connected to the fatal shooting has been towed to the Danvers State Police Barracks.

Officials say the victim was shot multiple times shortly before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Pius V School, a religious elementary school.

Officers found the victim, who was later identified as a 24-year-old Salem man, dead in his vehicle. Authorities say the man was shot while inside his car.

Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim or the person under arrest.

