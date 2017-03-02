Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Everett homicide

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old Everett man.

Authorities announced Thursday that David Grossack, 47, is wanted in connection with the murder of Francis Brescia.

Grossack is believed to be homeless and was last seen in the Boston area. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Grossack allegedly killed Brescia on Feb. 25 inside an apartment on Oakland Avenue. Officials said a preliminary investigation suggests that this was not a random act.

Police said Brescia’s body was found in an “advanced state of decomposition.” The building’s landlord made the discovery following a well-being check.

Officials said the public should not attempt to approach Grossack.

Anyone with information on Grossack’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

