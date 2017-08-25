Arson suspects sought after clothes set on fire in Hampton, NH store

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for a pair of arson suspects after a fire in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Investigators say two men were spotted intentionally lighting clothes on fire at a store — Beach Trends — at 83 Ocean Boulevard.

The incident happened on Aug. 20.

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects setting fire to clothing.

Officials are asking the public for any information about the suspects or the incident.

