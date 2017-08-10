Arson to blame for 10-alarm fire that destroyed Waltham apartment building, officials say

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Investigators say a massive blaze that destroyed an apartment building in Waltham last month was “intentionally set.”

In a press conference Thursday, officials announced that the 10-alarm blaze, which reduced a 264-unit building to rubble on July 23, is now being investigated as a case of arson.

Four firefighters were injured battling the blaze. Crews from cities and towns responded to assist when the fire broke out around 4 a.m.

Waltham police concluded that the cause was arson following a “large-scale investigation,” officials said.

A $100,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

