As snow melts and heavy rain moves in, Bay Staters prepare for flooding

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - As warmer temperatures help melt large snowbanks and heavy rain moves into the area, flooding is becoming a rising concern for homeowners in the Bay State.

It’s only been a week since flood waters rushed in faster than most people can remember. From basements flooding in Revere to Boston’s waterfront disappearing under a tidal surge, a forecast of heavy rain on top of the piles of snow is not a welcome one.

With up to four inches of rain expected in some areas, the National Weather Service has posted a flood warning for the entire state.

Across the commonwealth, preparations are underway. Residents are well aware that snow piles and rain don’t mix well. Crews were out in force clearing storm drains and make room for rushes of water.

Gov. Charlie Baker says MEMA is monitoring the storm closely. He says the state will pre-treat the roads ahead of the expected flash freeze on Saturday.

But even with all of the prep work, some people take one look at the forecast and know that in a battle against Mother Nature, there’s not always much they can do.

The MBTA is also making accommodations for heavy rain and potential flooding concerns.

Fans heading to the Patriots-Titans game in Foxboro on Saturday night are asked to exercise caution amid the dangerous conditions.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)