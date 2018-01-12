As snow melts and rain moves in, homeowners prepare for flooding

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - As warmer temperatures help melt the large snowbanks and heavy rain moves into the area, flooding is becoming a rising concern for homeowners.

It’s only been a week since flood waters rushed in faster than most people can remember. From basements flooding in Revere to Boston’s waterfront disappearing under a tidal surge, a forecast of heavy rain on top of the piles of snow is not a welcome one.

Alison Nolan of Boston Harbor Cruises say their offices had 18 inches of seawater just one week ago.

Across the commonwealth, preparations are underway. In Hanover, residents are well aware that snow piles and rain don’t mix well. Crews were out in force clearing storm drains and make room for rushes of water.

Those in the business of installing sump pumps in basements have been working non-stop.

But even with all of the prep work, some people take one look at the forecast and know that in a battle against Mother Nature, there’s not always much they can do.

The MBTA is also making accommodations for heavy rain and potential flooding concerns.

Check out the video above to see how residents and workers are getting ready for the rain and melting snow.

