Ash Carter to begin teaching at Harvard again

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A former cabinet member is headed to Harvard.

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter will be a professor and director at Harvard’s Center for Science and International Affairs.

He previously taught at Harvard from 1996 to 2009.

Carter follows members of former President Obama’s administration into college jobs, including Vice President Joe Bide and Secretary of State John Kerry.

