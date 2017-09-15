Ashland football player diagnosed with cancer to join Jimmy Fund Walk

ASHLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — A high school senior unable to play football after getting diagnosed with cancer is now using his experience to help others.

Jake Silver said what he thought was knee pain was diagnosed as bone cancer in May 2016. He was concerned about his football career and after his bone cancer spread to his lungs, he was told he could not play anymore. But he was not off the field for long.

An intensive surgery and 29 weeks of chemotherapy later, Silver was named an unofficial coach of his football team.

“He’s been giving talks in the locker room and motivating us and saying he wishes he was on the field with us,” said teammate Nathan Browers.

“All the kids rally behind him and he’s been great working with our kickers and he’s just a joy to be around. We’re really proud of him,” said Coach Andrew Mackay.

This month, Silver and his sister will be leading Team Silver Strong in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk to raise money for cancer research. So far, his team has raised around $15,000.

In October, Silver will see if his lung cancer is completely in remission.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)