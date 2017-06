ASHLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Ashland are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with down syndrome.

Authorities say Trish-Stacia Simpson, 20, walked away from her Oliver Street home Friday around 6:15 a.m.

It’s believed that she could be heading to the Dorchester area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)