Ashland woman dies at Air Force base in New Mexico

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM (WHDH) – Police in New Mexico are investigating the death of an Air Force officer from Ashland.

Authorities said Deanna Richards, 26, recently collapsed while exercising at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Richards was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Richards worked as an operations management journeyman.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)