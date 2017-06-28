Ashmont neighbors feeling impact of large fire

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — As firefighters battled flames at a building under construction in Dorchester Wednesday, neighbors in the Ashmont community were feeling the impact.

The fire started on Dorchester Avenue at around 3 p.m. People outside were seen covering their faces with shirts and towels as wind carried the heavy smoke east.

As firefighters took air quality readings in the neighborhood, they also told residents to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed. Those living in the line of smoke were unable to return to their residences for the night.

The Ashmont T Station remained closed Wednesday night.

