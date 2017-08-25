Aspiring firefighter gets women out of burning Weymouth building

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — An aspiring firefighter in Massachusetts say she was driving home from an agility trial when she encountered an unexpected second test of her skills: a burning building with no firefighters in sight.

Jackie Giacchetti says she didn’t think twice when she saw the black smoke billowing in Weymouth on Thursday. She pulled over, ran inside and got two women to safety. Then she went to a nearby home and warned another person of the danger.

The fire spread from the business to a home and a shed. One firefighter was injured battling the flames but is expected to recover. The cause is under investigation.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the fire at 254 Washington Street, which is home to an apparent nail salon. The business is called “Heavenly Spa,” according to Google maps.

Video from Sky7 showed fierce flames shooting from the structure.

Giacchetti plans to attend a firefighting academy in the fall and ultimately work for the Braintree Fire Department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)