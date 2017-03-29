MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough was evacuated Wednesday morning after a student found a threatening note.

Police say they conducted a thorough search of the school and grounds but nothing was found.

Students are now returning to classes but will have a police presence on the school campus for the remainder of the day.

All afternoon student activities will be canceled for the day as well.

An investigation is underway to identify the source of the note.

