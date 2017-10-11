Asteroid to pass close to earth overnight

(WHDH) — An asteroid will fly past the Earth overnight!

NASA says an asteroid the size of a house will pass by on Thursday at a distance of about 26,000 miles. It will come fairly close to the Earth too, especially considering the Moon is 239,000 miles away.

The Earth is not in danger of being hit by the asteroid, which has been dubbed “2012 TC4.” The rock’s closest approach will be over Antarctica at 1:40 a.m.

The rock is estimated to be 45 to 100 feet (15 to 30 meters) in size.

To learn more, visit NASA’s website.

A small asteroid will safely fly by Earth on Oct 12. Our network of observatories & scientists will test tracking it https://t.co/8ISXusz06U pic.twitter.com/yafgR5LTE1 — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)