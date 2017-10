(WHDH) — After signing with Aston Martin in May, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady now has a luxury car designed after him.

Only 12 of the special “Tom Brady Signature Edition” convertibles have been made.

The cars are on sale now but they won’t be delivered until next year.

The cost for one is $360,000.

