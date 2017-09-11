At 9/11 ceremony, boy posthumously honored for bravery

BOSTON (AP) – A 10-year-old boy who helped pull an unconscious kayaker to safety has posthumously been given an award named for a flight attendant aboard a hijacked jetliner that was flown into the World Trade Center.

Jaydon Dancy was named recipient of the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery on Monday at a Massachusetts Statehouse ceremony marking the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Jaydon’s mother, Michelle, accepted the award.

Jaydon was playing on the Salem waterfront in August 2016 when he saw the kayaker capsize. He and an older woman swam out to pull the unconscious man from of the water.

Jaydon was struck and killed by a train in June.

Sweeney quietly provided ground crews with critical information about the terrorists aboard American Airlines Flight 11.

