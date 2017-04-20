At least 1 DOC officer facing disciplinary action in Hernandez death investigation, sources say

BOSTON (WHDH) — At least one Department of Corrections officer is facing disciplinary action in Aaron Hernandez’s death investigation, sources tell 7News.

Authorities said Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The apparent suicide left friends, family and his legal team shocked and in disbelief.

The officer in question has not yet been identified.

