WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital Friday after a car crash in Wrentham.

The crash happened on Madison Street. Crews removed the car’s roof to rescue the people inside.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)