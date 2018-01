BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person is injured following a major car crash in Dorchester.

According to EMS, a pickup truck and another car collided on Columbia Road and Ceylon Street early Monday morning.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Police are looking into what led to the crash.

