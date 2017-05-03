At least 13 injured when SUV crashes Lynnway Auto Auction building

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say they are responding to a crash involving multiple victims at the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica.

Emergency crews responded around 10 a.m. to 400 Charter Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash into a building.

At least 13 people were injured when an SUV lurched forward into the building, 7’s Steve Coopers reports.

Multiple ambulances and medical helicopters have been called to the scene.

A crash reconstruction team, as well as state police detectives from the DA’s office, are investigating.

The medical examiner’s office has been notified.

No additional details were immediately available.

