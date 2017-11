BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a major rollover in Bourne that sent at least two people to the hospital.

The crash happened near a home on Shore Road, leaving the car heavily damaged.

One of the people injured was airlifted to the hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

