DENVER, Colo. (WHDH) — At least three people were injured after a transit bus crashed into a house in Denver, Colorado.

The crash happened after the bus collided with another vehicle at a nearby intersction. Officials said the bus swerved into the house to avoid hitting any other cars.

The family who lives in the house was not home at the time.

