At Wrentham Outlets, stepped up security ahead of Black Friday shopping

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - As one of the more popular Black Friday destinations, the Wrentham Outlet is the focus of stepped up security ahead of Black Friday, when thousands of shoppers will converge on the area looking for the best holiday shopping deals.

Officials are asking the public to follow directions and be patient getting in and out of the facility. Increased barriers, officers, K-9s, and other safety precautions will be in place on Friday.

The start of the biggest shopping holiday of the year brings large crowds, and officials say malls such as the Wrentham Outlets are considered a “soft target.” Additional patrols will be in place with the aim of keeping people safe.

Additional traffic measures will be in place to make sure people get in and out of the facilities safely.

The Outlets will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday before re-opening at midnight in anticipation of the Black Friday crowds.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)