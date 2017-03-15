Athletic club dome collapses from snow, ice

MILFORD, NH (AP) — A fabric dome that covers a 94,000-square-foot athletic club arena in New Hampshire has collapsed under the weight of snow and ice from Tuesday’s storm.

The air-supported roof depressurized at about noon Wednesday. The Hampshire Dome, part of the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford, was closed at the time and there were no injuries.

Milford got about 15 inches of snow.

Tam Sapienza, general manager, says the fabric was torn and will need to be repaired or replaced.

The Dome operation, which has been used for sports leagues, tournaments, and business expos, will be closed for now.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)