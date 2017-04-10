Athol man charged with murder in 10-year-old boy’s death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man faces arraignment on a murder charge in connection with the death nearly four years ago of a 10-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Christopher Vinsant, of Athol, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hampshire Superior Court in connection with the July 2013 death of Isaiah Buckner.

Authorities say Isaiah was in Vinsant’s care when he was taken to the hospital with what prosecutors call abdominal trauma. He later died.

Prosecutors did not immediately disclose the relationship between Vinsant and the boy.

Vinsant was indicted on Friday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)