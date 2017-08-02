Athol man faces drug, OUI charges after incident in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - An Athol man is facing drug charges after being arrested on I-95 N in Lynnfield.

Police say bags of marijuana, hundreds of pills and three airsoft guns were found in the car of Nicholas Balboni, 29.

Balboni was pulled over after it was reported that his gray Hyundai was seen moving erratically. Police say that he was operating under the influence of drugs.

Police say they found 216 suboxone pills, 4 Ziploc bags of marijuana and various edibles, and a jar of liquid steroids, in addition to three airsoft replica guns.

