Atlanta brewery loses Super Bowl bet, brews Patriots-themed beer

An Atlanta-area brewery is making good on a bet it made with Samuel Adams beer on Super Bowl LI.

SweetWater Brewery posted a photo of its cans of beer Thursday morning with a note to the Boston-based brewery.

“It’s the bet that keeps coming back to bite us in the ***, they wrote. “We have 100 of these god awful cans at tours for souvenir beer.”

The beer is an extra pale ale called “Patriot” with a can that features the Boston skyline.

In a knife-twisting shot at Tom Brady’s Deflategate troubles, it’s described as “a soul crushing pale ale that will leave you feeling deflated.”

The can also reads, “No G.O.A.T. harmed in the creation of this beer (but we gave it our best shot!).” It also adds the hashtag #rogerthat.

The Sam Adams Twitter account replied to SweetWater. Check out their reply below.

Ingredients: water, malt, hops, yeast, and the greatest comeback of ALL time. #RogerThat https://t.co/PJCZCUU672 — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) February 16, 2017

