Atlanta, GA Police rescued two trapped in burning car

(WHDH) — Five police officers in Atlanta, Georgia rescued two men trapped in a burning car.

Body cam video caught the entire rescue.

The doors of the car were jammed, the fire extinguishers were not putting out all of the flames and the officer’s batons were bouncing off the windows of the vehicle.

One officer said, “For me it was one of the most traumatic scenes I have ever been on.”

Police had nothing to pry the doors of the car open, while the victims inside were screaming for help. Police continued to use fire extinguishers and emergency water jugs stored in their cruisers to buy time while the fire department rushed to the scene.

The officers successfully controlled the flames until fire crews arrived and were able to rescue the two men from the burning vehicle.

