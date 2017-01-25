Atlanta’s ‘explosive’ running back tandem present problem for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots stable of running backs is versatile and explosive, but Atlanta boasts what is arguably the best tandem in the league.

“It’s a one-two punch. They both have some good power,” Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. “They do a good job of creating separation of the defense, both horizontally and vertically.”

MVP front-runner Matt Ryan may get most of the attention on offense, but it’s Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman that set the table for the Falcons.

“They open up those holes where these guys stick their foot in the ground and just come down hill,” Patricia said.

The Falcons backfield mates have combined for 352 total yards and 4 touchdowns in a pair of playoff games this postseason.

“Both of these backs have an explosive ability to see the scene, get downhill quickly and get into the defense,” Patricia said.

As crucial as they are to Atlanta’s run game, Freeman and Coleman are every bit as effective in the passing game.

“Even in the run game these guys get in space and now they’re in the passing game, and they’re dangerous,” Patricia said.

