Atlanta’s improved defense could challenge Brady, Patriots offense

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Falcons offense was the class of the NFL all season long, leading the league in passing, total yards and points. Atlanta’s defense is group that’s emerging to match its offense just at the right time of year.

“It was cool to talk about the defense. The reason why, around here for the whole year offensively, it’s been a hard group to keep up with from a defensive side,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of his team’s effort after thrashing the Packers in the NFC title game.

Quinn is coaching in his third super bowl in four years. Two years ago, as the Seahawks defensive coordinator, he crafted a game plan that held Brady in check for 3 quarters. Brady even turned the ball over twice in the game.

“Schematically, there is quite a bit of carry over. A little bit more pressure from Atlanta than Seattle. But overall, the schemes are very similar,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Quinn’s team.

The Falcons are ranked in the middle of the pack when it comes to a defensive standpoint. But they are near the top of the league in turnover margin at plus-11 and have allowed more than 24 points just twice in their last seven games.

“We’re just playing things better, not different, but better,” Quinn said. “We’ve put in the time.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)