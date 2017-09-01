ATM, 400-pound safe stolen from Massachusetts American Legion

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating the theft of an ATM and a 400-pound safe from a veterans’ organization.

Manager Martha Read of Pittsfield’s American Legion Post 68 tells The Berkshire Eagle that both items were stolen late last month.

There was about $2,000 in the ATM and about $450 cash inside the 5-foot tall gun safe.

Read says someone cut the alarm and telephone wires at the back of the building at about 5 a.m. Aug. 20, then pried open the exterior door.

Video surveillance shows a man wearing gray pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a mask, in the building. The video has been shown to other staffers and members, but no one recognized the suspect.

Read says it’s sad that someone would steal from veterans.

