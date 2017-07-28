Attleboro child gets life-changing gift

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A boy from Attleboro is celebrating a life-changing moment.

10-year-old Liam McGourty has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a disease that deteriorates muscles.

But thanks to the Jett Foundation, a Kingston based non-profit that works to find a cure for the disease, enough money was raised to get his family a van that meets his needs.

As a result, it will be easier for Liam to get around town.

“We were a little surprised with his inability to walk and his decline was a little faster than we had anticipated,” said Liam’s mother Kristin McGourty. “It’s just huge. It makes our lives so much easier and we couldn’t do it without the Jett Foundation.”

The family had been renting a van to make sure he could get where he needed to go.

